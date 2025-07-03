Biocon Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 9.9% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22110.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.3, up 1.3% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 9.9% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.