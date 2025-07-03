IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.53, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 7.35% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.53, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25518.4. The Sensex is at 83618.54, up 0.25%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56999.2, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 199.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 354.32 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.8, up 0.37% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 4.48% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 7.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.