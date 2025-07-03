Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2459.2, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.76% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.09% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2459.2, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25518.4. The Sensex is at 83618.54, up 0.25%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 0.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54439.7, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2469, up 0.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 46.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

