Biocon receives USFDA approval for Liraglutide

Used for treatment of chronic weight management

Biocon has received approval from the U.S. FDA, for its complex formulation Liraglutide Injection, 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL) single-patient-use prefilled pens (gSaxenda).

Liraglutide is a drug-device combination formulation used in the treatment of chronic weight management, indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

GLP-1 receptor agonists have emerged as one of the fastest growing therapeutic classes globally, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders, strong clinical outcomes, and increasing physician adoption.

