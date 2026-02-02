Associate Sponsors

Cigarette stocks slide as excise-led price hike weighs on sentiment

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Shares of cigarette and tobacco manufacturers declined after cigarette prices rose sharply from February 1 following the introduction of additional excise duty.

Against this backdrop, VST Industries fell 1.76%, ITC declined 2.34%, while Godfrey Phillips India slid 5.29%, as investors reacted to higher prices triggered by the revised tax structure.

From February 2026, cigarettes and tobacco products will attract additional excise duty and cess over and above the highest 40% GST slab, replacing the earlier regime of 28% GST plus compensation cess. The Central Excise Act has also been amended to impose a per-stick excise duty on cigarettes, with rates linked to cigarette length.

According to media reports, the cost of a pack of 10 cigarettes has increased by around Rs 22-Rs 25, while premium 76 mm cigarettes are expected to cost Rs 50-Rs 55 more per pack. Revised maximum retail prices are likely to take effect from February 2 as fresh stock with updated MRPs reaches wholesale markets.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

