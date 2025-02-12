Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 182.31% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 182.31% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.205.032.183.780.320.220.220.110.160.09

