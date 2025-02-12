Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 182.31% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 182.31% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.205.03 182 OPM %2.183.78 -PBDT0.320.22 45 PBT0.220.11 100 NP0.160.09 78

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

