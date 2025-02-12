Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 20.27 croreNet profit of Autoriders International declined 65.63% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.2721.29 -5 OPM %24.5730.01 -PBDT4.385.79 -24 PBT1.383.20 -57 NP1.103.20 -66
