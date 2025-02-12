Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 65.63% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.2721.2924.5730.014.385.791.383.201.103.20

