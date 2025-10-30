Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 60.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 60.99% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 176.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.176.07181.724.105.055.076.251.042.420.711.82

