ITC consolidated net profit rises 2.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 19293.22 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 2.67% to Rs 5126.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4992.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 19293.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19841.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19293.2219841.1334.7033.027325.407152.376890.606736.195126.114992.87

