Birla Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2025.

Birla Corporation Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1270.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4530 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 12.70% to Rs 43.56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 168.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd soared 11.43% to Rs 6493.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1865 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd rose 10.57% to Rs 528.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89423 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd exploded 10.43% to Rs 34. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

