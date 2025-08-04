Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 323.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 59.62 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 323.53% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 59.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.6246.9411.097.865.563.364.471.202.880.68

