Sportking India standalone net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 585.80 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 10.43% to Rs 35.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 585.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 634.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

