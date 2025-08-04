AD Manum Finance standalone net profit rises 113.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance rose 113.56% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.192.8091.2291.794.522.384.512.373.781.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News