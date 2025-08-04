Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.94% to Rs 87.54 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 9.36% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.94% to Rs 87.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.87.5467.8919.5124.3312.2011.458.828.147.486.84

