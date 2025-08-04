Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.77% to Rs 186.73 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 10.55% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 186.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.186.73179.9516.8717.1220.0722.5714.2915.7610.2611.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News