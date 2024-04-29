Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 60.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 60.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 60.54% to Rs 180.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 1362.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1226.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.12% to Rs 623.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 331.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 5278.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4794.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1362.551226.39 11 5278.154794.77 10 OPM %16.2713.61 -15.8410.85 - PBDT263.31160.68 64 919.79524.69 75 PBT242.22139.72 73 834.76442.42 89 NP180.08112.17 61 623.76331.58 88

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

