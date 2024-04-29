Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 297.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 297.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 30.94% to Rs 1111.08 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 297.14% to Rs 321.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.94% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 848.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.57% to Rs 669.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.51% to Rs 4013.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3075.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1111.08848.53 31 4013.053075.01 31 OPM %45.6035.47 -43.0934.02 - PBDT166.4981.00 106 514.35255.97 101 PBT166.4981.00 106 514.35255.97 101 NP321.6881.00 297 669.54255.97 162

