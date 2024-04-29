Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 297.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.94% to Rs 1111.08 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 297.14% to Rs 321.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.94% to Rs 1111.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 848.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.57% to Rs 669.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 30.51% to Rs 4013.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3075.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

