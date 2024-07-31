Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 9.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 1327.43 croreNet profit of Birlasoft rose 9.21% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 1327.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1262.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1327.431262.77 5 OPM %14.7015.29 -PBDT225.45202.95 11 PBT204.86181.57 13 NP150.21137.54 9
