Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 9.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 9.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 1327.43 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 9.21% to Rs 150.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 1327.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1262.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1327.431262.77 5 OPM %14.7015.29 -PBDT225.45202.95 11 PBT204.86181.57 13 NP150.21137.54 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina in action soon

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story