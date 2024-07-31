Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 24.17% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.9224.9215.1216.933.764.102.443.261.822.40

