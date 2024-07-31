Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 24.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 24.17% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.9224.92 4 OPM %15.1216.93 -PBDT3.764.10 -8 PBT2.443.26 -25 NP1.822.40 -24

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

