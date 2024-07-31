Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 43.63% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.742.69783.087.599.5052.7870.7723.7042.4118.2832.43

