Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 43.63% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales742.69783.08 -5 OPM %7.599.50 -PBDT52.7870.77 -25 PBT23.7042.41 -44 NP18.2832.43 -44

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

