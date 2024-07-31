Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 742.69 croreNet profit of Nilkamal declined 43.63% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 742.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales742.69783.08 -5 OPM %7.599.50 -PBDT52.7870.77 -25 PBT23.7042.41 -44 NP18.2832.43 -44
