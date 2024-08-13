Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.59% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Bisil Plast declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.59% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.470.882.134.550.010.040.010.040.010.04

