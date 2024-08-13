Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.59% to Rs 0.47 croreNet profit of Bisil Plast declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 46.59% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.88 -47 OPM %2.134.55 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
