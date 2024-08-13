Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 690, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.79% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% jump in NIFTY and a 38.04% jump in the Nifty Metal index. Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 690, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24237.9. The Sensex is at 79322.94, down 0.41%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 12.6% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9106.25, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

