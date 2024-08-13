Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DHP India standalone net profit declines 85.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 85.06% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.8414.68 -19 OPM %14.9525.34 -PBDT1.755.87 -70 PBT0.834.98 -83 NP0.624.15 -85

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

