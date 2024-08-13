DHP India standalone net profit declines 85.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.35% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 85.06% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.35% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.8414.6814.9525.341.755.870.834.980.624.15

