Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 68.25% in the March 2024 quarter

NDA Securities consolidated net profit declines 68.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 72.41% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities declined 68.25% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.41% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.25% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.001.16 72 6.575.74 14 OPM %21.000.86 -18.427.14 - PBDT0.35-0.01 LP 1.050.35 200 PBT0.33-0.04 LP 0.920.22 318 NP0.200.63 -68 0.630.79 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2023 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 630.77% in the March 2024 quarter

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Swarna Securities standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Atcom Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 173220.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 81.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story