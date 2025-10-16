Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BJP, JD(U) release new lists of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The BJP has announced its third list of 18 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, finalizing nominees for all 101 seats allocated under the NDA seat-sharing deal.

Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj, Umakant Singh from Chanpatia, and Lalbabu Prasad Gupta from Chiraia. Bina Devi will contest from Kochadhaman, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Murari Paswan from Pirpainti.

Senior leader Bhagirathi Devi has not been renominated from Ramnagar. Minister Krishnanandan Paswan will contest again from Harsiddhi, while folk singer Vinay Bihari will retain his Lauria seat. Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania and Bharat Bind from Bhabhua have also been renominated.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Upendra Kushwaha, has announced its list of candidates. Madhav Anand will contest from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata the wife of Upendra Kushwaha from Sasaram, and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara. The party has left two constituencies, Bajpatti in Sitamarhi and Paroo in Muzaffarpur, vacant for now, with candidates likely to be named later.

The Janata Dal (United) has released its first list of 57 candidates, retaining several sitting MLAs and ministers. Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar will contest from Nalanda, while Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will fight from Sarairanjan.

Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and Education Minister Sunil Kumar have been renominated. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha will contest from Mahnar, while minister Maheshwar Hazari will contest from Kalyanpur. Former MP Ashwamedh Devi has been fielded from Samastipur.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

