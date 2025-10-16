BJP, JD(U) release new lists of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Sanjay Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj, Umakant Singh from Chanpatia, and Lalbabu Prasad Gupta from Chiraia. Bina Devi will contest from Kochadhaman, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, and Murari Paswan from Pirpainti.
Senior leader Bhagirathi Devi has not been renominated from Ramnagar. Minister Krishnanandan Paswan will contest again from Harsiddhi, while folk singer Vinay Bihari will retain his Lauria seat. Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania and Bharat Bind from Bhabhua have also been renominated.
Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Upendra Kushwaha, has announced its list of candidates. Madhav Anand will contest from Madhubani, Prashant Kumar Pankaj from Ujiarpur, Snehlata the wife of Upendra Kushwaha from Sasaram, and Alok Kumar Singh from Dinara. The party has left two constituencies, Bajpatti in Sitamarhi and Paroo in Muzaffarpur, vacant for now, with candidates likely to be named later.
The Janata Dal (United) has released its first list of 57 candidates, retaining several sitting MLAs and ministers. Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar will contest from Nalanda, while Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will fight from Sarairanjan.
Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and Education Minister Sunil Kumar have been renominated. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha will contest from Mahnar, while minister Maheshwar Hazari will contest from Kalyanpur. Former MP Ashwamedh Devi has been fielded from Samastipur.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app