IOB Q2 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 1,226 cr

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,400.03 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 12.77% increase over Rs 2,128.22 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax surged 75.94% year-on-year to Rs 1,727.58 crore, compared to Rs 982.32 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 20.53% to Rs 3,059 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,538 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) stood to 3.21% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 3.08% registered in the same period a year ago.

IOBs total business increased by Rs 76,233 crore to Rs 6,17,034 crore as of 30 September 2025, registering a 14.10% growth compared to Rs 5,40,801 crore a year earlier. Total Deposits increased by Rs 28,414 crores to Rs 3,39,066 crore as on 30 September 2025, as compared to Rs 3,10,652 crore as on 30 September 2024, registering growth of 9.15 % on YoY basis. Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits grew by Rs 5,531 crore to Rs 1,37,387 crore from Rs 1,31,856 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 4.19%. However, the CASA ratio declined to 40.52% in Q2 FY26 from 42.44% a year ago.

Gross advances during the quarter stood at Rs 2,77,968 crore, showing a strong growth of 20.78% from Rs 2,30,149 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, Gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 5,078.27 crore, down 18.73% as against Rs 6,249.07 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Gross NPA ratio stood at l.83% as on 30 September 2025 as against 2.72% as on 30 September 2024. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.28% as on 30 September 2025 as compared with 0.47% as on 30 September 2024. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 97.48% as of 30 September 2025, compared to 97.06% in the year-ago quarter.