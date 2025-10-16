Kajaria Ceramics gains after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 134 cr

Kajaria Ceramics added 1.71% to Rs 1254.95 after the company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations jumped 46.73% to Rs 134.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 91.70 core in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 2.08% YoY to Rs 1,186.01 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 43.44% to Rs 181.74 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 126.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 212.90 crore, registering the growth of 34% compared with Rs 158.90 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 17.94% in Q2 FY26 as against 13.47% in Q2 FY25.

The companys chairman said, Our consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1186.56 crore, indicating a minimalistic growth compared to the corresponding period last year mainly due to soft market and absence of ply sales due to closer of this division. However, the margins continued to improve further in Q2 FY26to 17.94% as compared to 13.47% in Q2 FY25. With Kajaria 2.0, we enter a new chapter of bold transformation, fresh thinking, and renewed energy led by both Chetan and Rishi who have been recently elevated as vice chairman and managing director respectively. I am confident that Kajarias future rests in capable and visionary hands.