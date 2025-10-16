Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Tokyo Plast International surged 6.16% to Rs 131 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26).

The company's net profit stood at Rs 0.64 crore in Q2 FY26, a rise of 65% year-on-year from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 FY25, and up nearly seven times from Rs 0.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 21.09 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 18.47 crore a year earlier, and was up 15.8% sequentially from Rs 18.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.78 crore in Q2 FY26, up 66% from Rs 0.47 crore in Q2 FY25 and 680% higher than Rs 0.10 crore in Q1 FY26.