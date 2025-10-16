Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Tokyo Plast hardens on strong Q2 earnings

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tokyo Plast International surged 6.16% to Rs 131 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26).

The company's net profit stood at Rs 0.64 crore in Q2 FY26, a rise of 65% year-on-year from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 FY25, and up nearly seven times from Rs 0.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 21.09 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 18.47 crore a year earlier, and was up 15.8% sequentially from Rs 18.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.78 crore in Q2 FY26, up 66% from Rs 0.47 crore in Q2 FY25 and 680% higher than Rs 0.10 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose to Rs 20.31 crore in Q2 FY26, up 12.90% from Rs 17.99 crore in Q2 FY25, mainly due to higher material costs and other operating expenses. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 11.67 crore, up 18% YoY. Employee benefit expenses were up 1.03% at Rs 3.91 crore versus Rs 3.87 crore a year earlier.

Tax expense stood at Rs 0.15 crore, up 67% compared to Rs 0.09 crore in the same quarter last year.

Tokyo Plast International manufactures thermo food containers and coolers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BLS International rallies after winning 3-year MEA contract for visa centres in China

Sensex soars over 848 pts; FMCG shares in demand

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story