Volumes jump at Craftsman Automation Ltd counter

Craftsman Automation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20931 shares. The stock increased 5.81% to Rs.6,797.00. Volumes stood at 55260 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.95% to Rs.919.40. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd clocked volume of 17.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.12% to Rs.4,150.10. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session. Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.67% to Rs.904.15. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session. Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 22.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.70% to Rs.1,676.60. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.