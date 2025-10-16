KEI Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, KIOCL Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Anant Raj Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2025.

KEI Industries Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 4139.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8381 shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 4.46% to Rs 106.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2271 shares in the past one month. KIOCL Ltd tumbled 4.42% to Rs 457.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month. Netweb Technologies India Ltd fell 3.88% to Rs 3772. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.