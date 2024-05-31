Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Box consolidated net profit rises 77.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 77.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.98% to Rs 1480.35 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 77.06% to Rs 40.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.98% to Rs 1480.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1681.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 480.89% to Rs 137.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 6281.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6287.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1480.351681.92 -12 6281.586287.56 0 OPM %8.445.76 -6.784.34 - PBDT85.2772.52 18 310.39189.24 64 PBT55.8641.93 33 196.0581.76 140 NP40.9023.10 77 137.6723.70 481

