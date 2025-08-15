Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.10% to Rs 59.85 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 11.23% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.10% to Rs 59.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.8598.279.676.306.647.155.746.374.194.72

