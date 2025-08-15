Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 45.10 crore

Net Loss of Gourmet Gateway India reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.45.1037.8414.3713.584.943.57-0.62-1.22-0.51-1.30

