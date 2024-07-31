Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 98.27 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 16.54% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

