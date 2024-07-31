Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 98.27 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 16.54% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.2787.62 12 OPM %6.306.43 -PBDT7.156.18 16 PBT6.375.42 18 NP4.724.05 17

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

