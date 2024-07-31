Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 2527.43 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 12.06% to Rs 105.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 2527.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2015.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2527.432015.53 25 OPM %6.978.84 -PBDT175.01185.57 -6 PBT141.74154.37 -8 NP105.63120.12 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in round of 16

Bank of Baroda Q1 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 4,458 cr on decline in bad loans

'Divider in-chief Rahul Gandhi': BJP defends Anurag Thakur on caste row

Over 30% GenAI projects won't survive beyond proof of concept: Gartner

Six out of top ten most ordered items on Swiggy are vegetarian: Report

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story