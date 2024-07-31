Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 4.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 4.10% to Rs 10959.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33170.1333072.64 0 OPM %43.2340.98 -PBDT16099.7014911.93 8 PBT14147.2113385.19 6 NP10959.4710528.03 4

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

