Coal India consolidated net profit rises 4.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 croreNet profit of Coal India rose 4.10% to Rs 10959.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33170.1333072.64 0 OPM %43.2340.98 -PBDT16099.7014911.93 8 PBT14147.2113385.19 6 NP10959.4710528.03 4
