Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 37.49% to Rs 45.33 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 29.79% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 37.49% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.3332.97-757.49-852.8724.2718.7024.2718.7024.2718.70

