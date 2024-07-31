Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 37.49% to Rs 45.33 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 29.79% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 37.49% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income45.3332.97 37 OPM %-757.49-852.87 -PBDT24.2718.70 30 PBT24.2718.70 30 NP24.2718.70 30
