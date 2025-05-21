Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLB reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

BLB reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 71.31% to Rs 58.91 crore

Net Loss of BLB reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 58.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.89% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.52% to Rs 539.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.91205.35 -71 539.23314.38 72 OPM %-6.18-1.42 -1.201.50 - PBDT-3.95-3.02 -31 5.443.69 47 PBT-3.97-3.09 -28 5.323.50 52 NP-3.02-2.36 -28 3.862.61 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajnish Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hemo Organic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story