BLB reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of BLB reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.31% to Rs 58.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.89% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 71.52% to Rs 539.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

