Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 1468.08 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 1.35% to Rs 221.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1468.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1529.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.22% to Rs 811.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 5375.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5455.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1468.081529.81 -4 5375.735455.35 -1 OPM %21.6821.50 -22.2124.34 - PBDT335.62346.90 -3 1247.211397.29 -11 PBT295.17310.18 -5 1092.021255.98 -13 NP221.26218.31 1 811.67935.35 -13

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

