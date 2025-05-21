Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 1468.08 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 1.35% to Rs 221.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1468.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1529.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.22% to Rs 811.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 935.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 5375.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5455.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1468.081529.815375.735455.3521.6821.5022.2124.34335.62346.901247.211397.29295.17310.181092.021255.98221.26218.31811.67935.35

