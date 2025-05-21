Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.40% to Rs 462.41 crore

Net profit of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.40% to Rs 462.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 33.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 1142.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 945.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales462.41277.89 66 1142.14945.50 21 OPM %16.586.92 -12.2321.34 - PBDT61.5813.62 352 107.45176.63 -39 PBT23.77-25.81 LP -44.1435.81 PL NP21.40-25.97 LP -27.4633.18 PL

