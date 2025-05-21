Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajnish Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rajnish Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 458.56% to Rs 22.51 crore

Net loss of Rajnish Retail reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 458.56% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 211.76% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1248.49% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.514.03 459 84.826.29 1248 OPM %-1.916.20 -1.122.54 - PBDT-0.260.46 PL 1.410.53 166 PBT-0.260.46 PL 1.410.47 200 NP-0.260.32 PL 1.060.34 212

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

