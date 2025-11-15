Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.41% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.41% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.586.295.484.770.350.130.340.130.250.14

