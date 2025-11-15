Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 47.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 42.18 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 47.57% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 42.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.1831.9123.4224.019.106.617.745.325.463.70

