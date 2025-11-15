Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.83% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.83% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.5630.1826.2810.740.413.240.413.240.302.40

