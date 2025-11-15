Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 45.16 crore

Net Loss of Max India reported to Rs 34.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 45.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.1642.77-68.67-49.45-30.06-17.39-36.00-22.00-34.07-22.73

