BLS Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of BLS Infotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 0.090.08 13 OPM %-33.33-33.33 --155.56-187.50 - PBDT-0.010 0 00 0 PBT-0.010 0 00 0 NP-0.010 0 00 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

