BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 495.01 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 75.53% to Rs 138.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 495.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 407.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.495.01407.7433.1321.27181.6094.44163.9687.18138.2378.75

