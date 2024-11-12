Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the September 2024 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 75.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 495.01 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 75.53% to Rs 138.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 78.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 495.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 407.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales495.01407.74 21 OPM %33.1321.27 -PBDT181.6094.44 92 PBT163.9687.18 88 NP138.2378.75 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco, ONGC lead

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

Omar Abdullah has asked law and order machinery to be alert: J-K speaker

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story