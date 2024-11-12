Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.56% to Rs 342.66 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 4.79% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 342.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.342.66307.1413.1914.9739.5239.7230.4530.8322.8423.99

