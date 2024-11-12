Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.56% to Rs 342.66 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 4.79% to Rs 22.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 342.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales342.66307.14 12 OPM %13.1914.97 -PBDT39.5239.72 -1 PBT30.4530.83 -1 NP22.8423.99 -5
