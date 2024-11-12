Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 11.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 128.33% to Rs 115.51 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 11.56% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 128.33% to Rs 115.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales115.5150.59 128 OPM %1.583.34 -PBDT1.821.77 3 PBT1.801.75 3 NP1.641.47 12

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

