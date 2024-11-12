Mefcom Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 11.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.33% to Rs 115.51 crore

Net profit of Mefcom Capital Markets rose 11.56% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 128.33% to Rs 115.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.115.5150.591.583.341.821.771.801.751.641.47

