Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 69.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 69.01% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.93% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.5729.4821.4719.402.556.511.034.971.063.42

