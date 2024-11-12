Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 69.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 12 2024
Sales decline 70.93% to Rs 8.57 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 69.01% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.93% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.5729.48 -71 OPM %21.4719.40 -PBDT2.556.51 -61 PBT1.034.97 -79 NP1.063.42 -69

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

